House Spent $300K in Taxpayer Money to Settle Sexual Harassment Cases, Docs Say

The House of Representatives has used $300K of taxpayer dollars as hush money in sexual harassment allegations against former members ... newly released documents show.

Representative Nancy Mace subpoenaed the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to hand over settlement documents ... which she says show six former members of the House of Representatives had their cases settled on taxpayers' dimes.

The Republican Congresswoman from South Carolina name-dropped them on X Monday -- along with how much their settlements allegedly cost -- writing ... "You, the American people, paid for this. Taxpayer dollars were used to silence victims of sexual harassment by Members of Congress. We said we would get you names."

This comes as part of Mace's push for more accountability of sexual misconduct cases in Congress.

According to settlement contracts reviewed by CNN ... the offices of the accused congressmen -- yes, all men -- don't actually cop to any of the allegations.

Instead, they say they're settling "to avoid the inconvenience of protracted litigation and the expense to the parties and the taxpayers of such litigation" ... at least according to one settlement CNN reviewed.

Thanks to policy changes, members haven't been able to use taxpayer dollars for settlements since 2018 ... and the House Oversight Committee said in a recent statement that they haven't "been notified of any awards or settlements relating to allegations of sexual harassment by a member" after that.