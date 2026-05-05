Jennifer Lopez Lists Beverly Hills Home for $50M After Ben Gifted His Half
Jennifer Lopez Thanks For the House, Ben ... It's Back on the Market!!!
Jennifer Lopez just took full ownership of her Beverly Hills home from Ben Affleck ... and now she's trying to offload it for about $50 million.
The singer-songwriter listed the home Tuesday for $49,995,000. It appears this is the third time the house has been listed since Ben and J Lo separated in mid-2024.
The couple initially listed the shared residence for about $68 million in July 2024 ... so, this is a massive discount.
Of course, now that Ben gifted his share of the mansion to J Lo -- a gift worth tens of millions of dollars -- she'll be taking home all the dough ... possibly making a personal profit on this 38,000-square-foot house after all. He's able to take the L on this real estate deal because he sold his A.I. company, InterPositive, to Netflix for a reported $600 million back in March.
Strange to say $30+ million is chump change ... but it's just a drop in the bucket for Ben.
The pair plunked down $60,850,000 for the house back in May 2023 ... then spent millions improving the already luxurious 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom abode.
About a month after they publicly listed the house for sale, Jennifer filed to divorce Ben. They two settled their divorce in February 2025.
Now comes the hard part ... anyone got $50 million lying around???
Rayni and Branden Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates hold the listing.