Jennifer Lopez Lists Beverly Hills Home for $50M After Ben Gifted His Half

Jennifer Lopez just took full ownership of her Beverly Hills home from Ben Affleck ... and now she's trying to offload it for about $50 million.

The singer-songwriter listed the home Tuesday for $49,995,000. It appears this is the third time the house has been listed since Ben and J Lo separated in mid-2024.

The couple initially listed the shared residence for about $68 million in July 2024 ... so, this is a massive discount.

Of course, now that Ben gifted his share of the mansion to J Lo -- a gift worth tens of millions of dollars -- she'll be taking home all the dough ... possibly making a personal profit on this 38,000-square-foot house after all. He's able to take the L on this real estate deal because he sold his A.I. company, InterPositive, to Netflix for a reported $600 million back in March.

Strange to say $30+ million is chump change ... but it's just a drop in the bucket for Ben.

The pair plunked down $60,850,000 for the house back in May 2023 ... then spent millions improving the already luxurious 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom abode.

About a month after they publicly listed the house for sale, Jennifer filed to divorce Ben. They two settled their divorce in February 2025.

Now comes the hard part ... anyone got $50 million lying around???