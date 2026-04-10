Ben Affleck Gives Jennifer Lopez His Interest in $60 Mil Beverly Hills Mansion

You Can Have My Share of our Mansion, For Free!!!

Well, this is a shocker ... TMZ has learned Ben Affleck has handed over his entire interest in the $60 million mansion he bought with then-wife Jennifer Lopez ... and we're talkin' 10s of millions of dollars!

TMZ has obtained court documents that show they modified their property settlement agreement, which shows a "transfer of property among spouses." The document isn't specific as to the exact nature of the transfer, but sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Ben GAVE Jen his entire stake in the property -- FOR FREE!!!

TMZ broke the story ... when they bought the property in May 2023, they plunked down $60,850,000 CASH. On top of that, they spent millions of dollars on improvements. They've been trying to sell the house publicly since July 2024 -- a month before Jen filed for divorce -- but so far, no takers.

They initially asked for $68M, but lowered the price to $52M back in September, still with no luck.

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Jen has been living in the house, because she's renovating the one she recently bought.

As for why Ben had this burst of generosity ... well, dude is flush with cash, after selling his A.I. company -- InterPositive -- to Netflix last month for a reported $600 million.

So, short story. Ben's now cut ties with Jen, the house is a white elephant, but because Jen got this huge gift, she'll probably make money as well when she sells.