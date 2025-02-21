Jennifer Lopez Buys New Compound After Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has gone country ... well, L.A. country, because TMZ has learned she just closed on an amazing compound which has all the necessities to ride into the sunset!!!

Informed sources tell TMZ ... J Lo bought a 2 1/2-acre compound in the Hidden Hills area of L.A. The main house is 10,046 square feet, and it comes with a barn, stables and a riding arena, and the obligatory guest house and pool. BTW ... Hidden Hills is famous for horses, so cowgirl boots may be in order.

It also has city-slicker amenities, such as a theater, chef's kitchen and a gym.

The asking price was $21 million, and although we don't know exactly what she paid, we're told she got a "great deal."

The house has lots of celebrity history. Remember when Sly Stallone sold his Beverly Hills home to Adele and moved to Palm Beach? Well, Sly decided to come back to L.A. for a hot minute and bought the property J Lo now owns. He changed his mind and sold it to John Fogerty, who just sold it to Jen.