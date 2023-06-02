Adele Guts Sylvester Stallone's Beverly Hills Mansion After $58 Mil Purchase

Adele is completely gutting the home she purchased from Sylvester Stallone ... and while she's starting over at the lavish Beverly Hills estate, one famous feature remains.

As you can see, the pricy renovations are in full swing ... and the main house is getting a total transformation.

Adele seems to be leaving the pool in place ... and notice the iconic Rocky statue rising up over the edge of the water, just like Sly had it when he lived there. However, she did away with the statue at the other end of the pool.

TMZ broke the story ... Adele bought the home from Sylvester last year, and she got it for a steal because it was originally listed at $110 million and then slashed to $80 million before Adele shelled out $58 mil for the estate.

That's right ... a $58 million teardown. Gotta love L.A.!

The property is one of the largest in Beverly Park, with 3.6 acres and sweeping views of the city. The gated community is riddled with celebs, and Adele is carving out her own slice of paradise.