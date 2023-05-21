Adele, Denzel and Other Celebs Watch Lakers Get Trounced by Nuggets

Lots of Los Angelenos were disappointed Saturday night with the Lakers getting shellacked ... including a score of celebs who watched ... mostly on the hardwood of course!

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 3 was a no-contest event, with the Lakers losing by a score of 119 to 108. Among those who winced as they watched ... Adele, Jake Gyllenhaal, Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Robert Pattinson, Andy Garcia, Jimmy Iovine, Flea and Jennifer Hudson.

Jack Nicholson should get his own, separate call out, so here it is ... he was on hand with his son, Ray.

But wait, there's more ... Eddie Murphy was hobnobbing it with entertainment titan Jeffrey Katzenberg.

Play video content