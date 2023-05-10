Kim Kardashian Isn't Dating Lakers Player, Despite Courtside Playoff Seats

Kim Kardashian has become a fixture, and maybe even a good luck charm, at the recent Los Angeles Lakers playoff games -- and while there's plenty of speculation as to her motivation in going -- we've got some answers.

If you tuned in to games 3 and 4 of the Lakers vs. Warriors this week, you likely saw the cameras pan to Kim sitting courtside with her friend Sarah Staudinger. Of course, social media was buzzing, wondering if Kim was there to support a possible love interest.

Our Kim sources say she's "absolutely not" dating anyone on either team, she's simply there to hang with her friend and to support her hometown Lakers.

What's more, we're told the courtside seats belong to Kim's agent, Ari Emanuel, who also happens to be Sarah's husband ... so the two women have easy access to two of the best seats in the house to watch the game.

Of course, Tristan Thompson is now on the Lakers' roster, so it's nice for Kim to be able to support him -- she's even posted a couple pics of TT at the game -- but our sources say she'd go and watch regardless of him being on the squad or not.

Kim's become quite the sports enthusiast over the last couple years, taking her kids to events both in L.A. and around the world. She's become a regular at L.A. Rams games with her son Saint, even taking him and some buddies across the pond for soccer matches. We're told she also brought Saint to one of the Lakers' playoff games.

Of course, Kim's always on the sidelines when her kids are playing sports too ... most recently taking in a soccer game over the weekend, which Kanye attended as well.