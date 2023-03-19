Kim Kardashian Continues 'Soccer Tour' with Son Saint at Paris PSG Game

Kim Kardashian has been a full-blown soccer mom for a while -- but now, she's taking the mini van overseas ... and she's brought the kiddos with her to watch the pros do it live.

The beauty-fashion mogul was in Paris Sunday to take in the PSG match against Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium -- where it looks like she had box seats and a great view to peep all the action on the pitch below. Ditto for her son, Saint, who was tagging along.

KK was out there in all black, and rocking shades too ... looking quite chic. Saint himself was wearing a PSG jersey -- and the two of them even came down onto the field for pics.

It appears Saint's on this Euro trip with some buddies of his, who are no doubt enjoying the vacay. BTW, Sunday's soccer game wasn't their first -- a few days ago, Kim and the kids were out in London for an Arsenal game as well ... and there, too, they were loving it.

As we've seen over the past few years now, Saint is VERY into soccer. He plays in a local league, and Kim comes to a lot of his games. Kanye's been to some as well ... and, at times, it's been a little awkward/tense -- but the 2 parents have always played nice in public.

Speaking of Ye, he's hanging with him and Kim's daughter, North, this weekend ... who's also in the presence of his new "wife," Bianca Censori. North seems adjusted, everyone's chill.