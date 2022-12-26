Kim Kardashian Breaks Down In Tears Talking Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Play video content Angie Martinez IRL Podcast

Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while opening up about her struggles co-parenting with Kanye West amid their split ... and says she's gone to great lengths to keep the drama away from their kids.

Kim got candid on the "Angie Martinez IRL" podcast ... saying hiding the noise from her kids while trying her best to co-parent with Kanye is a serious struggle -- but jumps through hoops to make sure the negativity isn't brought to their kids.

She sheds some tears while reflecting on her dad, Robert ... and hopes to give her kids the same great memories Robert gave to her -- but admits it's tough during multiple waves of controversy.

As Angie points out, Kim ain't co-parenting with a nobody ... and Kim sheds some more tears -- hoping North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm will thank her later in life for not bashing their pops.

Play video content Angie Martinez IRL Podcast

Kim also opens up about her experience during Balenciaga's backlash ... saying her response to the controversy didn't come quick enough to the public -- even though she claims she was in the dark about the ordeal at first.

As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 28, 2022 @KimKardashian