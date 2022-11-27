Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Balenciaga's BDSM Child Photo Shoot

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the Balenciaga scandal -- in which they featured children posting with BDSM-themed accessories.

The A-lister -- who's been tied to the fashion house for years now -- issued a statement Sunday in response to the ongoing backlash against both Balenciaga themselves, but also over the fact that she's remained silent thus far ... with fans calling on her to speak out.

Kim says, "I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened."

She adds, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society -- period."

Kim ends by saying, "I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again."

Now, she doesn't say what exactly Balenciaga told her to explain this way -- publicly, they've basically pleaded ignorance and blamed everything on the set designer and production co. heading the campaign ... going so far as to sue both parties for $25 million this weekend.

Folks were furious that little girls would be made to pose in suggestive positions, alongside teddy bears rocking dominatrix-inspired leather outfits and other BDSM toys. Not just that, but court docs referencing a famous child porn case were snuck into the background too.

The photographer who shot it said he had no control over the set pieces and was simply following orders -- and while Balenciaga has claimed to have had no knowledge of the items being staged the way they were, many have called BS ... especially since this went live.

Despite a ton of outrage from normies -- causing the ad to get yanked -- most high-profile celebrities have stayed tight-lipped on it all, including ones who have close relationships with Balenciaga ... with Kim being at the top of that list. Bella Hadid was also under fire.