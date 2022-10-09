Kim Kardashian Attends Funeral Celebration in High Style with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Kim Kardashian Hey, a Celebration of Life Can be Stylish!!!
10/9/2022 6:26 AM PT
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the mourners at a socialite's funeral, and one thing that's hard to ignore ... funeral fashion.
It was actually a Celebration of Life for J.R. Ridinger, a 63-year-old Miami socialite and co-founder of Market America. He died from a pulmonary embolism about a month ago while sailing in Croatia on his yacht.
At the event, held at Faena Forum in Miami Saturday night, Kim was dressed to the 9's in a Balenciaga gown with matching bag and shades.
J Lo and Ben were more traditional, arriving with interlocking hands and her 13-year-old child Emme in tow.
J Lo actually performed ... taking the mic with Alicia Keys playing the piano as they sang.
Other guests included Jamie Foxx, Larsa Pippen and Emilio Estefan.