Kim Kardashian Attends Funeral Celebration in High Style with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Kim Kardashian Hey, a Celebration of Life Can be Stylish!!!

10/9/2022 6:26 AM PT
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were among the mourners at a socialite's funeral, and one thing that's hard to ignore ... funeral fashion.

It was actually a Celebration of Life for J.R. Ridinger, a 63-year-old Miami socialite and co-founder of Market America. He died from a pulmonary embolism about a month ago while sailing in Croatia on his yacht.

At the event, held at Faena Forum in Miami Saturday night, Kim was dressed to the 9's in a Balenciaga gown with matching bag and shades.

J Lo and Ben were more traditional, arriving with interlocking hands and her 13-year-old child Emme in tow.

J Lo actually performed ... taking the mic with Alicia Keys playing the piano as they sang.

Other guests included Jamie Foxx, Larsa Pippen and Emilio Estefan.

