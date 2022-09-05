Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Hit Up Malibu's Chili Cook-Off, Basketball Fail
J Lo and Ben Lucky in Love, Unlucky in Hoops!!!
9/5/2022 6:11 AM PT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit up the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off Sunday, and try as they might ... they walked away empty-handed after a game of hoops.
The newly-blended fam were all the buzz at the shindig ... with twins Max and Emme in tow -- and they stopped at the hoops game. Ben's a sports nut, so you'd think he might score a basket or even 2, but he tried 4 times, fully suffering from empty net syndrome.
J Lo stepped in, and although she's a triple threat with singing, dancing and acting, she shot her shot 3 times and failed.
They're back from their second honeymoon, and getting back to "normal" life by going to a carnival in the sweltering L.A. heat ... 100 degrees plus in many areas, and Malibu was no exception.
The Cook-Off is a tradition in the Bu ... attracting Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Donald Faison, Jack Osbourne, Evan Ross, Lana Del Rey and Amanda Bynes.
The Kardashians represented with Psalm, Chicago and True ... looks like Khloe brought them and was hanging on the beach with the brood, including North.
There was a scare ... as day became night, there was a stampede after someone screamed someone was shooting a gun. Turned out not to be true, but it was scary nonetheless.