Celebs Flock to Malibu Chili Cook-Off, Briefly Interrupted by Stampede

It's that time of year again -- when people bring out their best baked beans and ground beef in the ritzy neighborhood of Malibu ... with A-listers all around, and 2022 being no exception.

Some of Hollywood's most famous faces were in attendance for the annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off Festival ... including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Johnny Knoxville, Donald Faison, Jack Osbourne, Evan Ross, Lana Del Rey and Amanda Bynes.

There was Kardashian representation too ... at least 3 of the kiddos were there with what appeared to be nannies. Psalm, Chicago and True were photographed on the scene.

Khloe might've actually been with them here ... she was spotted hitting the beach with this bunch, plus other nieces and nephews of hers -- including North, who got in the water.

Anyhoo, everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves in the hot L.A. sun -- that is, until nightfall ... when a crazy stampede broke out and cause a massive panic as people ran to flee the grounds. It was pretty scary ... and it all stemmed from someone reportedly saying there was a gun and/or shooting afoot.

That turned out to be complete BS ... cops say there was no evidence of firearms or a shooting of any kind that day -- and suspect it might've been a prank by teenagers.

Luckily, nobody was hurt in the chaos -- and least not seriously -- and it was back to fun times on Sunday, with more people trickling in ... celebs and otherwise.