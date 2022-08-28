Kim Kardashian Hits Up Charity Event for Separated Families

Kim Kardashian is living proof a charity event doesn't have to be dower ... at least when it comes to fashion, charity can be lit!

KK hit up the 4th annual fundraiser for the charity, This is About Humanity -- TIAH. It's an org that raises awareness about parents and children separated at the U.S./Mexican border.

Kim showed up in style, and gotta say ... Kanye may be long gone in terms of a relationship with her, but his fashion influence still lingers from her head to her toes.

Tickets for the event -- held in Brentwood, CA -- were certainly within her reach -- $1k a pop. The money goes toward legal representation for immigrant families.