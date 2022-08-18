Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Other A-Listers Gather for 818 Tequila Meeting

It's no surprise Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila has some big-name support ... and many of those names all gathered under one roof to talk biz.

The meeting went down in Beverly Hills Wednesday, which was the eve of 8/18. While many of those in attendance included Kendall's relatives -- Kim, Kylie, Khloe, Kris, and Corey Gamble -- some celebs outside the Kardashian family showed up too.

James Corden, Orlando Bloom, and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer were all there to talk tequila -- you can see OB getting chatty with Kim.

Interestingly enough, Orlando was recently shooting a movie with Kim's ex, Pete Davidson, in Australia.

