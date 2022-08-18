Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Other A-Listers Gather for 818 Tequila Meeting

818 Tequila Kim, Kylie, Orlando & A-Listers Meet ... On The Eve Of 8/18

8/18/2022 1:39 PM PT
818 Tequila Investors Meeting
Launch Gallery
The Meeting Of THe Limes Launch Gallery
Backgrid

It's no surprise Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila has some big-name support ... and many of those names all gathered under one roof to talk biz.

RUNNIN' TO THE ROLLS
BACKGRID

The meeting went down in Beverly Hills Wednesday, which was the eve of 8/18. While many of those in attendance included Kendall's relatives -- Kim, Kylie, Khloe, Kris, and Corey Gamble -- some celebs outside the Kardashian family showed up too.

Backgrid

James Corden, Orlando Bloom, and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer were all there to talk tequila -- you can see OB getting chatty with Kim.

Backgrid

Interestingly enough, Orlando was recently shooting a movie with Kim's ex, Pete Davidson, in Australia.

THE ENTERTAINMENT HAS ARRIVED
BACKGRID

The group was also treated to some entertainment, in the form of a dude on a jetpack, who showed off his new tech ... though it likely doesn't beat flying private.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later