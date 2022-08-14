Kim Kardashian Posts Sexy Gym Thirst Trap Shots Post-Pete Breakup

Kim Kardashian is a single woman again ... and she seems to want everyone to know it.

The reality star took to IG this weekend with what can only be described as good old-fashioned thirst traps -- posting a ton of shots of herself in a gym, with a barely-there outfit that's showing off all her famous curves. The pics were taken by a photog named Indiana.

As you can see ... she's in there posing on/half-using some equipment -- not really trying to get a workout, but definitely looking good, and certainly fit. Her caption reads, "I do my own heavy lifting."

KK also posted a video of this same shoot a day prior -- and in it, she's got Ciara's song "Paint It, Black" overlaying the grainy footage. There, she is also striking poses, only this time with the camera rolling ... filming herself as well. Indeed ... she's just as fine in motion.

It's interesting timing, considering word of her and Pete Davidson splitting up surfaced a week and change ago. They were going strong for 9 months, but in the end ... it seems it wasn't meant to be, with reported conflicting schedules and a big age difference at play.

Unclear who broke it off, exactly, but if we're being honest ... ya gotta imagine it was Kim who ended things ... which, if true, makes this hottie flex all the more intriguing.

If the theory holds up that she dumped Pete, then this wouldn't necessarily be a look-what-you're-missing post (that wouldn't make sense). It could just be a ... here's-what-I'm-working-with post for new potential suitors -- which is kinda what she did when she and Kanye were first entering divorce. Or ... maybe she was just feeling herself. Who knows!!!