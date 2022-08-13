Kim Kardashian Shows Off SKKNs Offices with Gym, Glam Rooms, the Works

You Can't Have Too Many Glam Rooms!!!

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, in case you didn't know, and she's opened up her massive SKKN headquarters to remove any doubt.

Kim is showcasing her massive, 40,000 square-foot office space ... and gotta say ... it's pretty damn awesome.

The bells and whistles are impressive ... a massive kitchen, amphitheater, model glam room and private glam room, and on and on.

Kim didn't cheap out with decorators and designers ... Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez did the decor while Michelle Lamy and Rick Owens designed the furniture.

Check out the glam room filled with robes, chairs for models and other stuff used for tailoring clothes.

Kim also gave a peek into her photo studio ... pretty cool. As for why she has a "private" glam room, she says it's where she kicks back and watches TV ... not a cord-cutter we guess.

Then there's the luxury shower with a chair inside so Kim's publicist Tracy Romulus can talk business with her while she washes down.