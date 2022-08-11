Kim Kardashian Spits Up Shot At Kylie Jenner Birthday Yacht Party

No, Not that One!!!

Hit Me with Your Best Shot!

Play video content

Kim Kardashian has a million friends ... Jose Cuervo ain't one of them!!!

Kim was on a yacht with the fam celebrating Kylie Jenner's 25th, and what better way than with a round of shots.

Problem is ... the mom of 4 can't throw it back the way she used to, and she choked like Bill Buckner.

KK laughs it off ... at least it appeared so through the hacking fit. The woman clearly loved it. For the record, none of the others had any problem downing the spirits.

As for anyone watching this video who wants to drag Kim because she can't down a drink ... well, she's on a yacht, and you're not!!!