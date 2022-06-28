Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 38th Birthday, Kris Jenner Gets a 'Little Wasted'

Play video content

Seems only fitting the star of Khloé Kardashian's 38th birthday party is the woman who brought her into the world -- an event Kris Jenner brought up in a hilarious and boozy fashion.

Khloé popped up Monday in a sexy pink latex dress to celebrate her birthday with a lunch at her mom's $20 million mansion in Hidden Hills, and the drinks were flowing! Well, definitely for Kris who made a half-hearted attempt to reenact Khloé's birth -- something Khlo was NOT down to do.

Thank God Kim Kardashian was recording the whole thing, because, after that scene, Mom admitted during a toast ... "I know I'm a little wasted. But, what I want to say is how much I am so f***ing in love with you, Khloé Kardashian!"

Yeah, it was that kinda speech, but super sweet ... as Kris basically called her third-born the glue that holds the Kardashian-Jenner clan together.

Even with all the drinks, this was a true family affair, and the kiddos got in on the fun too -- Khloé posed with her daughter, True and her 5-year-old niece, Dream ... Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's daughter.