Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Father's Day with Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has hard feelings for Tristan Thompson, at least when it comes to romance, but she's clearly not letting that stand in the way of co-parenting their child.

Khloe and Tristan got together Saturday with 4-year-old daughter True in tow for a Father's Day lunch.

Their destination -- the Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas. They weren't alone either, which makes this even more interesting. Kris Jenner, along with Khloe's nieces Dream, Chicago and nephew Psalm were all there, breaking bread or whatever at the table.

By surface glances, they all seemed to be getting along. Khloe eviscerated Tristan on a recent episode of the Kardashian's Hulu show, but she's able to somehow compartmentalize things --- they're not only co-parenting ... they also seem to be friendly. Remember, that episode was shot a while ago, so things had time to reset.

Play video content Hulu

ICYMI, Khloe unloaded her feelings about Tristan on Kim during the show, saying, "If that were me and I was really trying to redeem myself and I was trying to be a better person, I would definitely keep my d*** in my pants," adding, "You would think, you either wear a condom, get a vasectomy or you don't f*** random people that you meet in other states."