Kim Kardashian Grabs Dinner With Khloe and Kylie Jenner, Plenty To Talk About

So Much To Talk About!!!

Kim Kardashian broke bread with Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian after a whirlwind week for the famous sisters, who had plenty to catch up on over dinner.

It's the first time we've seen Kim, Kylie and Khloe together in a while ... they grabbed a bite Wednesday night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

For Khloe, it's her first public appearance since we first reported she's having another baby -- reportedly a boy -- with Tristan Thompson. The child will be born via surrogate, and Tristan's busy partying in Greece with different women. So there's a few dinner topics right there.

Still unclear if the baby's been born ... we were told there's a possibility he's already here.

Kim's back in Los Angeles after taking her private down to Australia over the weekend to see boyfriend Pete Davidson ... more evidence the couple is still going strong. It's a good bet Pete's name came up at the dinner table.

Private jets probably came up in conversation too ... Kylie's catching backlash for some of her recent flights on her luxury jet and for bragging about Travis Scott's private plane too.

Kylie wore a silver dress while her the rest of the dinner party, including BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer, dressed in all black.