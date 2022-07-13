Khloe Kardashian Having Baby Via Surrogate with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is having another baby with the same man with whom she broke up, Tristan Thompson ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, the baby will be born via surrogate. We're told the birth is imminent, within days. Another source says the baby may already have been born in the last day or so.

The timeline of the surrogate's pregnancy seemingly indicates Khloe and Tristan made the decision to have the baby before their most recent split.

As you know, Khloe and Tristan have been together, broke up, got back together and broke up again over allegations of cheating.

The two already share a child -- 4-year-old daughter True -- and have successfully co-parented her even navigating their own personal hurdles. In discussions on this season of "The Kardashians" ... the two talked about further expanding their family, however, those plans hit a wall when Tristan got another woman pregnant late last year.

Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan's son last December, and he later confirmed the paternity results along with a public apology to Khloe. The couple had split in the summer.