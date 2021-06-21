Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Split Shortly After Cheating Allegations

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up, and TMZ's learned the split happened shortly after allegations spread last month that he cheated on her again.

Sources close to the ex-couple tell us ... they called things off a few weeks ago, not long after a woman named Sydney Chase claimed she and Tristan had sex after he had reunited with Khloe.

As we told you ... Tristan shot down the claims and threatened to sue Chase, but he didn't go through with it. However, we're told he maintains her allegations were untrue ... but acknowledges the breakup with Khloe occurred after the claims went public.

Our sources say Khloe and Tristan are still communicating, however, they are committed to co-parenting their 3-year-old daughter, True. We're told Tristan spent Father's Day with her, as well.

Page Six was first to report their most recent split.

Worth noting, though ... is the timing of the news of this latest breakup. It comes on the heels of a Daily Mail report that Tristan was spotted entering a room with 3 women at a party Friday night ... emerging about a half hour later looking "disheveled."