Kendall Jenner Rips Kardashian Curse, 'Men Need To Take That Responsibility'

Kendall Jenner wants to kill the "Kardashian Curse" narrative once and for all ... saying their exes need to own up to their problems and stop letting the KarJenner family take all the blame.

As legend has it ... anyone who dates a Kardashian/Jenner is overcome with bad luck after getting tangled up in their spotlight -- no matter if it's an athlete or a musician.

Kenny unleashed on the notion Sunday night during a Q&A on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Reunion on E! ... saying the whole idea is bogus.

"What I don't like about this narrative is that the blame is on us," Jenner told Andy Cohen. "I think the men need to take that responsibility."

"I think that we're all extremely giving and caring and loving women. And, when there is a man in our lives we like, give everything to them and as a family, we all love them so much."

"It's almost offensive, personally."

Kris Jenner defended their family name -- pointing out there's a Super Bowl champ (Bush) and two NBA champions (Lamar and TT) on that list ... and Kanye West and Travis Scott ain't doing too bad for themselves right now, either.

On top of that, Booker is 3 wins from making the NBA Finals this year ... so, yeah, doesn't seem too cursed to us (knock on wood).

"Of course, factually, it doesn't add up," Kendall added.

Speaking of, Jenner finally spoke publicly about her boyfriend for the first time, saying keeping their relationship private is what's best for them ... and she certainly seems happy!!!

And, if that's not enough Kardashian sports news for the day, Kendall also revealed what she would be doing with her life if it weren't for being a massively successful supermodel ... and she believes she would be an Olympic horseback rider!!!