Kendall Jenner Has New Alleged Trespasser, Injures Himself Before Arrest

This is getting beyond ridiculous -- cops say Kendall Jenner got yet another unwanted visitor this weekend ... and we're told the guy hurt himself while making a break for her home.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a 23-year-old man showed up at Kendall's gated community Saturday afternoon, and attempted to get through the security entrance because he wanted to see her.

We're told -- as with previous obsessed Kardashian/Jenner fans -- the security guards recognized the guy because they say he's made multiple attempts to get in before.

Our sources say he was once again turned away, but this time he got bold and jumped the wall to enter the community ... and cut his hand while doing so.

Cops were called, and we're told the suspect was nabbed before he reached Kendall's home. He was taken into custody and then to a hospital for his injury, before getting booked into jail for misdemeanor trespassing.

We're told he spent about 10 hours locked up before being released on his own recognizance.

As we've told you ... this is nothing new for Kendall and her siblings. She recently beefed up her security after a string of incidents, including a guy allegedly trying to go for a nude swim in her pool. A source close to Kendall told us she moved out of the home shortly after the incident and would not live there again. She has not yet listed it for sale.

That guy was sentenced to 180 days in jail, and both she and Kylie were granted long restraining orders.