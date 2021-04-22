Kendall Jenner Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Nude Swimmer

Kendall Jenner has now been granted her second restraining order in as many days ... this time against the guy who allegedly tried to take a naked dip in her pool.

The 27-year-old man, Shaquan King, was ordered by the judge at a Thursday hearing to keep at least 100 yards away from Kendall for the next 5 years. The restraining order also protects Kris and Kylie Jenner, whose gated community King made a beeline for after spending 6 hours in jail for the alleged intrusion at Kendall's home.

King can't contact the 3 Jenner women, directly or indirectly, in any way, shape or form. He also can't get near their homes, workplaces and vehicles. Kendall, who's recently increased her security dramatically, was represented at the hearing by her attorney, Kate Mangels. King did not appear, nor did he have representation there.

As we reported ... cops say King got naked by Kendall’s pool and banged on windows at her home before her security apprehended him. Cops came and arrested him, but his jail stay was brief due to COVID protocols.