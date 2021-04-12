Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Get Protection From Alleged Stalker

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are getting protection from a man she claims keeps showing up at her home, imagining he's her boyfriend, and venting his frustration over Harry Styles.

Olivia's lawyer, Shawn Holley, beelined it to court Monday and got a temporary restraining order ... to protect her and her family, including Sudeikis, from a 30-year-old man named Eric Nathanial Fuhs, whom she claims has been harassing her for months.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Olivia claims she has security footage showing the man showing up to her home on multiple occasions to leave notes falsely claiming they're in a relationship. One note is addressed to Sudeikis, saying "how she [Olivia] was unhappy in her relationship, and how she wanted to start a new relationship with me." He goes on ... "This continued almost every day ... until January, when Harry Styles got credit for what I was doing."

In the docs, Olivia says the guy initially barged in on a private zoom call she was on back in October and harassed her, and ever since he's gotten bolder by showing up at her home.

Olivia also says she's scared the man was able to find her home, because she's never shared her address, and she says one of his notes is ominous ... "I, as of March 19, 2021 am now struggling to stay sane whilst being hidden."