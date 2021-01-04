Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are a New Couple!!!

Exclusive

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are a couple, and the reason we know this is that they were at a wedding over the weekend holding hands and very much together.

Harry was invited to a small wedding in Montecito, CA near Santa Barbara for the wedding of his manager, Jeffrey Azoff. There were only 16 people present, and it was specifically limited to ensure everyone was safe from the virus.

Harry brought Olivia as his plus one, we're told, and they were holding hands during the event.

Harry actually officiated the wedding for Jeffrey and his bride Glenne Christiaansen, who works for Apple Music.

Harry and Olivia, who is directing Harry in the upcoming movie, "Don't Worry Darling," stayed at the San Ysidro Ranch, also in Montecito.