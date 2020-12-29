Liam Payne Says Harry Styles Looked Great in a Dress for Vogue Photoshoot

... So Let Him Be!!!

Play video content

Harry Styles and Liam Payne may not be together professionally anymore, but on a personal level Liam clearly has Harry's back, applauding him for his fashion choice that triggered some really unfair criticism.

Harry was getting dragged for wearing a dress for a Vogue photoshoot. Candace Owens and some others went after him for his fashion choice ... Owens saying he wasn't manly enough to grace the cover. Yeah, she said that.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Liam says people need to get off Harry's back, saying, "I thought it was great. I think he's enjoying himself and he's free to do as he wishes."

Payne told Capital FM's Roman Kemp ... 2020 certainly isn't the year for people to get upset over what celebs are wearing -- as he says, there are much bigger things happening. Payne also painted Harry as an authentic guy whose success hasn't changed him.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.