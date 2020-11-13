Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Split, End 7-Year Engagement

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are no longer an item ... the couple's reportedly called it quits after a lengthy engagement, during which they started a family.

The actors secretly ended things at the beginning of this year, though they've been able to successfully co-parent their 2 young children ... according to People. The report also describes the breakup as amicable.

Sudeikis and Wilde first started dating in 2011, and Jason proposed the next year. Olivia said yes ... but, barring reconciliation, there won't be a walk down the aisle.

They were last seen together in September, and the pics of them on a Malibu beach appear to show they've remained friends after the split ... or maybe even tried to work things out. It doesn't appear their kids -- 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy -- were with them the beach trip.