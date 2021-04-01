Kendall Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Nude Pool Trespasser

Kendall Jenner's doing more than beefing up security to protect herself against a recent nude trespasser ... TMZ's learned she's filed for a restraining order as well.

Kendall filed legal docs Thursday to put a safe distance between her and the man who recently got onto her L.A. property Sunday and attempted to go for a nude swim at around 2 AM ... this after pounding on her windows and yelling her name.

As we reported ... Kendall's security detained the 27-year-old man until cops showed up and busted him for misdemeanor trespassing. Thing is ... the man spent only 6 hours behind bars before he was released from jail due to COVID protocols.

The judge is reviewing the documents at the time of this post.