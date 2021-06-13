Man Arrested at Kylie Jenner's Home, Allegedly Demanded to Profess Love

I'm Here to Profess My Love to Her!!!

Kylie Jenner is the latest member of her family to get a creepy, unwanted visit to her home ... according to cops, who say a man refused to leave until he got a chance to declare his love to her.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 35-year-old man was arrested at Kylie's L.A.-area property this week. We're told he was familiar to her security ... they'd seen him before, but he'd always complied when they'd asked him to leave.

Our sources say this time was different -- the guy allegedly dug in his heels, and told security he wasn't leaving until he got a face-to-face with Kylie. Of course, they weren't letting that happen, and simply detained him until police arrived to arrest him.

We're told he was booked for misdemeanor trespassing, and then released.

While Kylie wasn't home during this incident, this is the latest in a series of concerning encounters with obsessed fans for the Kardashian-Jenners.

We broke the story ... a man who's allegedly been harassing Kim online and showing up at her home apparently mailed her a creepy package containing a diamond ring and Plan B.

She also got a temporary restraining order against another man who she believes tried to get inside her home.