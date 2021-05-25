Kendall Jenner's Alleged Naked Swimming Trespasser Gets 180 Days in Jail

The man who went for a naked swim at Kendall Jenner's house just got hit with jail time.

We’re told Shaquan King took a plea deal Tuesday, pleading no contest to 1 count of trespassing and 1 count of loitering with the intent of committing a crime. He's been sentenced to 180 days in county jail.

As we reported ... the 27-year-old was busted back in March after cops say King showed up to her pad at around 2 AM, knocked on her windows and shouted her name.

King went for a naked swim at Kendall's home before security nabbed him. Scary part was ... Kendall was home at the time. Even worse ... less than a week later King was allegedly at it again ... this time cops say he showed up at Kylie's house.