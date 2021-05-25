Kendall Jenner's Alleged Naked Swimming Trespasser Gets 180 Days in Jail
5/25/2021 3:49 PM PT
The man who went for a naked swim at Kendall Jenner's house just got hit with jail time.
We’re told Shaquan King took a plea deal Tuesday, pleading no contest to 1 count of trespassing and 1 count of loitering with the intent of committing a crime. He's been sentenced to 180 days in county jail.
As we reported ... the 27-year-old was busted back in March after cops say King showed up to her pad at around 2 AM, knocked on her windows and shouted her name.
King went for a naked swim at Kendall's home before security nabbed him. Scary part was ... Kendall was home at the time. Even worse ... less than a week later King was allegedly at it again ... this time cops say he showed up at Kylie's house.
The incidents were more than enough to drive Kendall outta her home. And, she not only left the home for good, she beefed up her security in a big way. This all was happening as another man allegedly told police he planned to shoot her and then himself.