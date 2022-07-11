Kim Kardashian Posts Flirty Pics With Pete Davidson, Still Going Strong

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still very much a thing -- despite the fact we haven't seen them together in a little while -- and Kim just made that clear in a set of newly released pics of the pair.

Kim fired up her Instagram account Monday, posting a gallery devoted to photos of her and her beau and captioned the series with a simple "😜." The photos include a shot of the two poolside, hanging out at home and even chilling on the couch ... it appears the snaps were taken in Palm Springs, where several of Kim's family members all have homes.

Pete's shirtless in just about every image ... and as he's discussed before, he's got some ink solely dedicated to Kim, so you gotta imagine he likes to show it off.

It's been a few weeks since we've seen Kim and Pete together in the same city. He's been working in Australia and she was just in Paris for Fashion Week with North and Kris Jenner ... as we reported, the group got a private tour of The Louvre and some serious facetime with the Mona Lisa.