Kim Kardashian, North West & Kris Jenner Get Private Tour of the Louvre

Kim Kardashian went full tourist mode while in Paris for fashion week ... getting a private tour of The Louvre with her daughter North West.

Kim and North, joined by Kris Jenner apparently got a sneak peek inside one of the world's most famous museums before it opened up to the public.

Of course, the trio made a point to get some serious facetime with the Mona Lisa ... and marvel at the museum's other famous pieces. Kris posted an almost eerie pic showing the usually bustling halls of The Louvre totally empty for their private tour.

The sightseeing comes on the heels of the duo's busy trip for Paris Fashion Week. Kim and North have been spotted out on several occasions, including the Balenciaga show.