Kim Kardashian Films Late-Night Commercial for Hulu Reality Show
Kim Kardashian Burning the Midnight Oil for Hulu
7/2/2022 6:30 AM PT
Kim Kardashian pulled an all-nighter Friday -- or maybe just a partial-nighter -- shooting what appears to be a commercial for her family's Hulu reality show.
Kim slipped into a long, tight black dress during the shoot in the darkness of Los Angeles. The shoot was at a studio somewhere in the City of Angels.
Kim seemed focused but at times, multi-tasking with the help of her rusty, trusty iPhone.
Pete Davidson was MIA from the shoot ... he's doing some shooting himself -- a movie down in Australia.
The Hulu shows seems to be doing well for the brood. With divorce, babies, marriage, breakups and such -- there's no shortage of material.