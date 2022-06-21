Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Communicating Again as Co-Parents

The deafening silence between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is slowly becoming audible ... because we've learned the couple is communicating again and even able to attend events together with their kids.

As we reported, both mom and dad attended North's basketball game over the weekend ... and while they didn't sit shoulder to shoulder, we're told Kim and Kanye drove to and from the game together with North in the car.

The co-parenting didn't stop with North -- sources close to both say Kim and Kanye also attended a family lunch Saturday, following a dance recital for Chicago.

When we say it was a family lunch, we mean it ... Kris, Grandma MJ, Kylie, Travis Scott, Khloe and Tristan all grubbed out at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas.

We posted photos of the lunch, but Kim and Kanye were nowhere to be seen, even though we now know they were present.

While we're told the relationship's still obviously a work-in-progress. They're able to communicate on issues involving their 4 kids, but that's about it. We're told any talk of dating just doesn't happen.

Kim wished Kanye a Happy Father's Day Sunday, sharing sweet words about her ex-hubby with photos of Ye in dad mode.

Considering where Kim and Kanye were just a few months ago -- their progress is game-changing -- Kim has always maintained she wants Kanye to be with their kids as much as possible, provided they work around the children's schedules.