Pete Davidson Leaves Hotel in Australia with Zipper Down

Pete Davidson is famous for a lot -- for appearing on 'SNL,' for dating Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, among others ... and his BDE status is legendary, at least according to Ariana, so an otherwise innocuous wardrobe gaffe suddenly becomes a big deal!

Pete was in Cairns, Australia when he stepped out but forgot to zip up. He could be clowning, but more likely -- he just didn't realize his fly was open.

Pete gave the paps a peace sign as he posed for pics with fans outside his hotel.

Pete's in the land down under to shoot a flick, "Wizards!," with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris. The production company is Brad Pitt's -- Plan B.

In case you're wondering, the movie's about 2 potheads who run a beach bar and get into hot water after finding a pile of money that they should have left be.

Play video content