Pete Davidson and Saint West's Shopping Day Started in Walmart

Turns out Pete Davidson and Saint West's day of bonding -- without Kim Kardashian -- goes much deeper than a fancy mall excursion because they also explored the wonderful world of Walmart together!

Pete and Saint headed to a Walmart in Woodland Hills Saturday for some more shopping ... no word on their full haul, but at the very least we know a big tub of cheese puffs was on the menu for the family.

We're told Pete got the true stepdad experience when 6-year-old Saint wanted to wander around the store, as kids do, instead of staying by Pete's side.

He finally had to remind him mama bear Kim would be pretty pissed if he lost her child in a Walmart.

Of course, this was just the first stop on what now seems like a busy day for Saint and his mom's bf. As we reported, Pete also went to The Grove in L.A. where he was seen holding Saint's hand while strolling around the outdoor mall.