Kylie Jenner Gets Flower Shop Full of Roses From Travis Scott for Birthday

Kylie Jenner He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not ... Travis Scott's Big Birthday Surprise!!!

8/14/2022 7:12 AM PT
Kylie Jenner's glitzy Holmby Hills mansion has been overtaken ... by roses!!!

Kylie showed off her 25th birthday gift from BF and father of her 2 kids -- Travis Scott -- and we're guessing that was just the beginning.

These aren't just a bunch of roses ... the arrangements reek of $$$$$ -- this was a big ticket item, which Travis can clearly afford just off the $1 million of merch he sold last weekend when he performed at the O2 Arena in London.

Kylie went all Jackie Kennedy -- Google it -- showing off her home on TikTok ... gotta say, that corridor that's flooded with roses looks pretty awesome.

The roses were violet and pink ... pretty much perfect.

As you probably know, this is just the latest celebration of Kylie's quarter century on earth. She just got back from an epic yacht party with Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and other members of her brood, including daughter Stormi.

Gotta bring it to an end ... she's getting close to 26!

Happy birthday!!!

