Ben Affleck Finds Buyer for $30 Million Palisades Home

Ben Affleck Finds Buyer For $30 Million Mansion

8/30/2022 9:47 AM PT
Ben Affleck is having a great month ... on the heels of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez and honeymoon in Italy, he's found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades home.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ben accepted an offer Tuesday on his 7-bedroom estate, which he listed for $29,995,000.

Ben affleck home
The home is 13,453 square feet of pure luxury ... it's got all the bells and whistles, including a pool, spa, walk-in wine cellar, theater and gym.

As we first reported ... Ben listed the house 3 weeks ago, and he and J Lo are planning to move into her Bel-Air home once a massive remodel is complete. In the meantime, Ben and Jen are renting James Packer's $60 million Bev Hills compound.

Ben and Jen just got back from their Italian honeymoon, taking a private jet back to Los Angeles Monday, so he's returning to a bit of good news.

Santiago Arana and Amir Mostame of The Agency held Ben's listing.

