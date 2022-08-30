Ben Affleck Finds Buyer for $30 Million Palisades Home

Ben Affleck is having a great month ... on the heels of his second wedding to Jennifer Lopez and honeymoon in Italy, he's found a buyer for his Pacific Palisades home.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Ben accepted an offer Tuesday on his 7-bedroom estate, which he listed for $29,995,000.

The home is 13,453 square feet of pure luxury ... it's got all the bells and whistles, including a pool, spa, walk-in wine cellar, theater and gym.

As we first reported ... Ben listed the house 3 weeks ago, and he and J Lo are planning to move into her Bel-Air home once a massive remodel is complete. In the meantime, Ben and Jen are renting James Packer's $60 million Bev Hills compound.

Ben and Jen just got back from their Italian honeymoon, taking a private jet back to Los Angeles Monday, so he's returning to a bit of good news.