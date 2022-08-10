Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will All Move into Her House After Remodel

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have given up their never-ending search for a new home for their blended fam ... we've learned the roof under which they'll live is a place J Lo has called home for years.

Sources connected to Ben and Jen with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... they've decided to live in Jennifer's Bel-Air home, which she's owned since 2016. But before that happens, there's gonna be a massive remodel ... so they can't move in for a long time ... possibly a year or even more.

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen moved into James Packer's massive, $60 million Bev Hills home back in June, but we're told they're renting until the remodel is complete.

TMZ also broke the story ... Ben just listed his Pacific Palisades home this week for $30 million, so apparently they all favored her house as the family homestead.

As for Jen's estate ... the main house is just shy of 14,000 square feet, with 7 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. We're told the remodel is extensive, so a lot could change. The estate is on 8 acres, so there's room to make it bigger.

Jen bought the house from Sela Ward for $28 mil and did an extensive remodel when she moved in.