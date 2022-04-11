Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's $55 Million Bel-Air Mansion Deal Falls Through

It's back to the mega-mansion drawing board for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ... we've learned they'll no longer be moving into a $55 million estate in Bel-Air.

Sources close to the seller tell us ... the deal fell out of escrow. Unclear exactly what triggered the collapse, but a buyer is always able to pull out during an inspection period ... so Ben and Jen pretty clearly decided there was something they didn't like about the pad.

Nonetheless, the newly-engaged couple was back on the hunt for homes over the weekend -- checking out estates in Beverly Hills and Bel-Air -- valued at $64 million and $72 million.

Of course, it's now crunch time to find the perfect family home. J Lo revealed over the weekend she and Ben were engaged ... showing off a massive green diamond ring while exclaiming "you're perfect."

TMZ was the first to point out Ben may have popped the question when Jennifer was spotted out furniture shopping with her daughter Emme and wearing a giant rock. She tried to hide the diamond once she and Emme left the store ... but it was pretty easy to spot.