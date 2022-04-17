Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Continue House Hunt Through Easter Weekend

Their kids might've been in search of plastic colored eggs this AM, but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are on a different hunt ... pounding the pavement for their new home.

The couple -- who are newly engaged (again) -- was checking out different properties all throughout Easter weekend ... including on Sunday itself, when they popped up in Bel Air on what appears to be a site that was very much so under construction.

We can't see any actual house here -- it might be getting built as we speak -- but Ben and Jen were out and about taking a look around before heading back to their SUV.

On Saturday, it was more of the same ... only that time, they were in Brentwood looking at a mansion -- and seemed to be taking in the views from up on an elevated portion of the home, where they didn't really seem all that impressed -- at least outwardly.

These are just the latest stops Bennifer's made in their real estate search -- which has been kickstarted again after their deal for the coveted Bel Air estate fell through last week.

Since then, they've perused the Holmby Hills area as well as Bev Hills proper ... peeping massive compounds -- one owned by the ex-wife of Mr. Chow and another designed by Mohammed Hadid -- but it seems they haven't been able to make up their minds yet.

This, of course, comes after they walked away from the would-be $55 million purchase -- which they apparently felt wasn't right for them after entering escrow.

While these fancy abodes are sitting around for the picking among the rich and famous in L.A. -- there's probably a lot that's going into their decision beyond the crib ... especially with their kids in the picture still. So, they wanna make sure they choose correctly here.

Then again, they are set to get married ... so maybe there's a little urgency on the table. Don't wanna drag this out too long -- the engagement or the house-hunt, that is.