Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Tour Mega-Mansion in Beverly Hills

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still on the hunt for a mega-mansion to call home, but rather than getting frustrated ... they're all smiles as they tour another massive property.

This time, Ben and Jen hit up a 7-bed, 11-bath property in Bev Hills ... and the couple looked thrilled Thursday after their tour. Pretty easy to see why.

This particular not-so-humble abode was designed by real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, the ex-husband of Yolanda Hadid and father of Gigi and Bella.

Mohamed's got quite the rep in the real estate game, having developed multiple Ritz-Carlton hotels throughout his career ... including a 292-room Ritz resort in Aspen.

The pad Ben and Jen checked out has an outdoor swan pond, a private theater, and even a ballroom, with space for 200 guests -- a sweet amenity for the former "World of Dance" judge and her fiancé.

As we reported, the couple has been looking for a new home after bailing on the one they were set to buy, for around $55 mil.

Thursday's stop is listed for a relatively paltry $32.75 million. As we showed you, they've also recently looked at a home listing for $75M.

Play video content BACKGRID

Today's home tours are going much smoother than Wednesday's ... when they made a pitstop at Starbucks and drove over a sign in the drive-thru lane. No serious damage was done -- to the sign or their Mercedes -- but everyone had a good laugh.