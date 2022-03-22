Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Make McDonald's Run After Mega Mansion Deal
Ben & Jen We're Loving It ... McDonald's Run in Tesla
3/22/2022 11:42 AM PT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may soon be the new owners of a massive estate in Bel-Air -- but they're still humble in their dining choices -- grabbing McDonald's while out for a drive.
Ben and Jen hit up the golden arches for lunch ... for a little value meal on the same day we broke the story of their huge pending purchase, a more than $50 MILLION estate in ritzy Bel-Air.
J Lo was riding shotgun as Ben pulled up to the drive-thru Saturday at a Mickey D's in Beverly Hills ... and she was seen chowing down on one of those famous burgers, fries and washing it down with a fountain drink.
Ben grubbed down too ... possibly with a Big Mac, we can't really make out his sandwich in the photos.
TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen spent a couple hours at their new mansion over the weekend, so it appears they went from their $50 million+ home to the home of the $1 menu ... or vice versa.
You get it, right? Gotta save up when making big purchases!
In any event, no animal style for Bennifer 2.0 ... leave that to Kim and Pete.