Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Make McDonald's Run After Mega Mansion Deal

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may soon be the new owners of a massive estate in Bel-Air -- but they're still humble in their dining choices -- grabbing McDonald's while out for a drive.

Ben and Jen hit up the golden arches for lunch ... for a little value meal on the same day we broke the story of their huge pending purchase, a more than $50 MILLION estate in ritzy Bel-Air.

J Lo was riding shotgun as Ben pulled up to the drive-thru Saturday at a Mickey D's in Beverly Hills ... and she was seen chowing down on one of those famous burgers, fries and washing it down with a fountain drink.

Ben grubbed down too ... possibly with a Big Mac, we can't really make out his sandwich in the photos.

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen spent a couple hours at their new mansion over the weekend, so it appears they went from their $50 million+ home to the home of the $1 menu ... or vice versa.

You get it, right? Gotta save up when making big purchases!