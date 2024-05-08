Andy Cohen Denies Rumors He and John Mayer Are Hooking Up

Andy Cohen swears he doesn't know if John Mayer's body's a wonderland ... as he tries to put rumors to rest he and the Grammy winner are getting it on.

The King of Bravo sat down and addressed it head-on when he was asked about longstanding speculation he and his buddy John might be more than just friends -- and, while he says he understands why it's a hot topic, he's gonna have to disappoint the rumor mill.

Andy told The Hollywood Reporter, "Let them speculate! I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me. But because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in. They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not."

Certainly a letdown for fans shipping the 2 dudes ... but, it should end all the buzz around them since at least last year when Andy spoke about his guitar-slinging pal on Howard Stern's show.

Andy told Howard ... he and Mayer were "in love with each other," but also swore on his children's lives nothing sexual ever happened between them -- an immediate denial most of Andy's fans chose to ignore.

Andy and John began their friendship over a decade ago, when they met through a mutual friend and bonded over their admiration for the Grateful Dead.