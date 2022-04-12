J Lo and Ben Affleck back House Hunting for a Massive Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bailed on the house they were set to buy, but they are not deterred, because the newly-engaged couple hit the road today looking at more insanely expensive estates.

J Lo and Ben checked out a home owned by the ex-wife of famed restaurateur Mr. Chow. the home is massive -- 30,000 square feet -- in super exclusive Holmby Hills, an enclave of Bev Hills. Price tag -- $65 million. The house has 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. It's loaded with art, including 400-year-old Moorish columns.

They also checked out another property nearby, in Holmby as well. It's not officially on the market now but we're told the seller wants $75 million. The house is slightly smaller -- only 27,816 square feet. Smaller, but it'll do.

TMZ broke the story ... Ben and Jen went into escrow on a massive, Bel-Air estate for around $55 million. That house was 20,000, with 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms ... big enough for the blended fam and more. It was loaded with a movie theater, gym, etc. etc. They decided it wasn't for them and walked away from the deal.

Now that they're engaged, it seems they're making a full-court press to find a new family home.