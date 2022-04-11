Alex Rodriguez Trolled Over J Lo, Affleck Engagement During Yankees Broadcast

You knew this was coming ...

Alex Rodriguez was epically teased over his ex, Jennifer Lopez, getting engaged to Ben Affleck ... with Michael Kay hinting at it during the Yankees vs. Red Sox game -- and the moment is hilarious.

The ex-MLB slugger was chopping it up with his co-host during the "KayRod" broadcast of "Sunday Night Baseball" on ESPN 2 ... when Kay decided to poke some fun.

"It's a great time in sports," Kay said in the 9th inning. "You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball's in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it's a happy time in the world."

A-Rod's reaction is priceless -- he awkwardly plays along and says, "Happiness and world peace is what we're looking for."

The best part -- after 2 seconds of piercing silence, A-Rod returned his focus to the game ... saying, "The 2-1 pitch."

Remember, J-Rod started dating in 2017 ... and were engaged in 2019. They never made it to the alter, as they broke up in 2021.

As for Kay and Rodriguez, they didn't always have the greatest relationship ... but it seems like they're all good now.