Ben Affleck Runs Over Starbucks Sign with Jen in Car, Photogs to the Rescue

Ben Affleck may be a Leo, but his sign on Tuesday was Starbucks ... a sign preventing him and his fiancee from their daily fix.

Ben and Jen were driving to Starbucks in West L.A. Wednesday when he got a sign stuck in his back rim while navigating a tricky turn. A couple paparazzi sprung into action, pulling the sign out from under the car as the actor maneuvered around the curb.

Ben actually asked the paps to help traverse the area so he could roll up to the drive-thru.

As for why they used the drive-thru rather than walking in ... probably the last thing they wanted to hear inside was, "J Lo, grande skinny Frappuccino!!!"

And, this is interesting ... Ben's smokin' a cig inside the car, with J Lo by his side. She must be in love with him, 'cause that's kinda gnarly.

Ben might want to check the mirror before leaving home, because the t-shirt partially displayed underneath his flannel shirt makes him seem like a ..... well ...